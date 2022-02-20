Maharashtra logs 1,437 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths, 3,375 recoveries on February 20

Maharashtra on Sunday, February 20, recorded 1,437 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 16,422. Besides, 6 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,43,451.

3,375 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 76,94,439. The recovery rate in the state is 97.91%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%.

Currently, 2,04,942 people are in home quarantine and 1,068 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 293 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 257 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 522 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 87 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 49 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 47 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 55 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 127 fresh cases.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 07:12 PM IST