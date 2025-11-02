 Maharashtra Local Polls: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Confident Of Mahayuti Support, Cites Relief To Farmers And Growth Focus
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Local Polls: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Confident Of Mahayuti Support, Cites Relief To Farmers And Growth Focus

Maharashtra Local Polls: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Confident Of Mahayuti Support, Cites Relief To Farmers And Growth Focus

Talking to reporters after performing 'Kartiki Ekadashi' puja at the famous Vitthal temple in Pandharpur, Shinde said that the Mahayuti government has stood by farmers who suffered large-scale losses due to rains in the last few months.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 01:51 PM IST
article-image
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | File Photo

Pandharpur: A day after the Opposition's protest march against the Election Commission over alleged irregularities in the voters' list, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said people of the state will back the ruling Mahayuti in the upcoming local body polls based on its work and development agenda.

Eknath Shinde performs Kartiki Ekadashi puja, vows support for farmers

Talking to reporters after performing 'Kartiki Ekadashi' puja at the famous Vitthal temple in Pandharpur, Shinde said that the Mahayuti government has stood by farmers who suffered large-scale losses due to rains in the last few months.

The government announced a relief package of nearly Rs 32,000 crore, and disbursed the sum during Diwali, he said.

FPJ Shorts
'Your Dedication Over 2 Decades Is Inspirational': Anil Kumble Pays Tribute To Rohan Bopanna On Retirement
'Your Dedication Over 2 Decades Is Inspirational': Anil Kumble Pays Tribute To Rohan Bopanna On Retirement
'Shakal Se 40, Akal Se 120': Akshay Kumar Pens Quirky Birthday Wish For Shah Rukh Khan As He Turns 60
'Shakal Se 40, Akal Se 120': Akshay Kumar Pens Quirky Birthday Wish For Shah Rukh Khan As He Turns 60
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: Rain Delays Play At DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: Rain Delays Play At DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai
What Will Happen If IND W Vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup Final Gets Washed Out In Navi Mumbai? Check Out Possible Scenarios 
What Will Happen If IND W Vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup Final Gets Washed Out In Navi Mumbai? Check Out Possible Scenarios 

Shinde said that the decision on farm loan waiver will be taken by June 30, 2026, after a committee appointed to look into the matter gives its recommendations by the first week of April.

Read Also
IND vs SA Women’s World Cup: Complete Guide For Catching Right Trains & Buses To Reach Navi...
article-image

People back development, says Eknath Shinde

"People give importance to work, and our agenda is clear. Our agenda is development, which is why we secured a landslide victory in the state assembly elections. People will back us in the local body polls based on our work and development," he said.

MVA, MNS hold protest over voters' list irregularities

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), along with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), held a protest march in Mumbai on Saturday against alleged irregularities in the voters' list, which the Opposition has been claiming were helping the ruling BJP.

The Opposition accused the EC of turning a blind eye to voters' list irregularities, such as multiple entries, wrongful deletions, and additions.

It asserted that local body polls in Maharashtra should be held only after these shortcomings are rectified.

Read Also
No Lights On Mumbai’s Coastal Road, Safety Concerns Surface Among Motorists - Video
article-image

The Supreme Court has directed the Maharashtra State Election Commission to conduct the local body polls in the state by January 31, 2026.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Guide: Hungry Post Match? Check Out THESE Spots Near DY Patil Stadium Open Past Midnight

Mumbai Guide: Hungry Post Match? Check Out THESE Spots Near DY Patil Stadium Open Past Midnight

'Tejashwi Yadav Promised Deputy CM Post To At Least 25 People': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis...

'Tejashwi Yadav Promised Deputy CM Post To At Least 25 People': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis...

Powai Hostage Case: Statement Recorded Of Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Cell Officer Who Shot Kidnapper...

Powai Hostage Case: Statement Recorded Of Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Cell Officer Who Shot Kidnapper...

Maharashtra Local Polls: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Confident Of Mahayuti Support, Cites Relief To...

Maharashtra Local Polls: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Confident Of Mahayuti Support, Cites Relief To...

IND vs SA Women’s World Cup: Complete Guide For Catching Right Trains & Buses To Reach Navi...

IND vs SA Women’s World Cup: Complete Guide For Catching Right Trains & Buses To Reach Navi...