Maharashtra Local Polls: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Confident Of Mahayuti Support, Cites Relief To Farmers And Growth Focus

Pandharpur: A day after the Opposition's protest march against the Election Commission over alleged irregularities in the voters' list, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said people of the state will back the ruling Mahayuti in the upcoming local body polls based on its work and development agenda.

Eknath Shinde performs Kartiki Ekadashi puja, vows support for farmers

Talking to reporters after performing 'Kartiki Ekadashi' puja at the famous Vitthal temple in Pandharpur, Shinde said that the Mahayuti government has stood by farmers who suffered large-scale losses due to rains in the last few months.

The government announced a relief package of nearly Rs 32,000 crore, and disbursed the sum during Diwali, he said.

Shinde said that the decision on farm loan waiver will be taken by June 30, 2026, after a committee appointed to look into the matter gives its recommendations by the first week of April.

People back development, says Eknath Shinde

"People give importance to work, and our agenda is clear. Our agenda is development, which is why we secured a landslide victory in the state assembly elections. People will back us in the local body polls based on our work and development," he said.

MVA, MNS hold protest over voters' list irregularities

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), along with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), held a protest march in Mumbai on Saturday against alleged irregularities in the voters' list, which the Opposition has been claiming were helping the ruling BJP.

The Opposition accused the EC of turning a blind eye to voters' list irregularities, such as multiple entries, wrongful deletions, and additions.

It asserted that local body polls in Maharashtra should be held only after these shortcomings are rectified.

The Supreme Court has directed the Maharashtra State Election Commission to conduct the local body polls in the state by January 31, 2026.

