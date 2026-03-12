Maharashtra: Loan Waiver Scheme In State Budget Fails Farmers, Alleges Congress Leader Vijay Wadettiwar |

Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Thursday criticised the Maharashtra government over the farm loan waiver announced in the state budget, alleging that the conditions attached to the scheme would leave many farmers without meaningful relief.

Speaking during the discussion on budgetary demands in the legislative assembly, Wadettiwar said the government must address the growing distress in the agricultural sector instead of announcing measures that fail to reach those most in need.

Questions Raised Over Loan Waiver Criteria

Wadettiwar said the government had fixed September 30, 2025, as the cut off date for the loan waiver scheme, a condition he claimed would exclude a large number of farmers who took loans after that period.

He also questioned how farmers with outstanding loans exceeding Rs 2 lakh would benefit from the scheme and demanded that the government clarify the eligibility criteria in detail.

The Congress leader further pointed out that the government had earlier promised to remove loan related entries from the 7, 12 land records of farmers but there had been no clarity on whether this commitment would be implemented.

According to him, the loan waiver mentioned in the budget fails to address the real financial burden faced by farmers.

Government Announces New Scheme

Presenting the state budget for 2026, 27, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karjmafi Yojna. Under the scheme, crop loans of up to Rs 2 lakh taken till September 30, 2025, will be written off.

The government also proposed a Rs 50,000 incentive for farmers who have regularly repaid their loans.

Wider Concerns Raised In Assembly

During the debate, Wadettiwar also demanded a bonus of Rs 20,000 per hectare for paddy farmers in the Vidarbha region and called for an increase in the procurement quota for paddy.

He alleged that despite heavy rainfall causing damage in the state, financial assistance from the Centre had not yet reached Maharashtra.

The Congress leader also raised concerns about alleged irregularities in irrigation schemes in the Tapi basin, issues related to police recruitment in Beed district and the recent seizure of counterfeit currency in Chandrapur, urging the government to take strict action and address the concerns raised in the House.

