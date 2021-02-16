Maharashtra likely to receive light to moderate-intensity rainfall between Feb 16-18

Several parts of Maharashtra are likely to witness light to moderate-intensity rainfall between February 16 and 18, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Taking to Twitter, KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, India Met Department - Mumbai, on Tuesday wrote: "There is a possibility of light to moderate-intensity rainfall in most parts of the state between February 16 and 18. Be careful."
Meanwhile, an IMD release said there was the possibility of light rain, a thunderstorm with lightning and hail in isolated places in Nagpur, Amravati, Wardha, Gondia, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, and Buldhana districts in the next two days.
In another tweet, Hosalikar said that the rainfall will be mainly because of the effect of low-level easterly winds. Farmers are advised to secure the harvest. People are advised to follow safety guidelines to avoid getting struck by lightning.
Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, the Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 20.5 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 21.5 degrees Celsius.
The maximum temperature also remained low. According to Mumbai IMD's website, Santacruz and Colaba recorded high temperatures of 29.9 degrees Celsius and 29.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.