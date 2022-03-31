e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra: Lifting of COVID-19 curbs to be discussed at state cabinet meeting today, says Ajit Pawar

The state cabinet meeting will be held at 4 pm today

Sanjay Jog | Updated on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 01:19 PM IST

Ajit Pawar | ANI

Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar on Thursday said that at the state cabinet meeting, which is at 4 pm today, a discussion will be held on elimination of all COVID-19 restrictions in Maharashtra from tomorrow.

While speaking on the ST employee strike issue, Pawar said that strict action will be taken against them.

Pawar, while replying to a question posed by the media at the state office, lamented that in recent times, there has been a lot of discussion on issues other than development.

He also said that the MVA govt may not go ahead with its announcement to provide 300 homes to legislators at Goregaon.

While speaking on BJP raising the issue of the elimination of loudspeakers in mosques, Pawar said that political parties should strive for communal harmony.

Pawar, however, chose to remain silent on ED raids on MVA politicians.

Earlier yesterday, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said wearing masks in public places is necessary considering the situation abroad. "'The state government has already relaxed various COVID-19 curbs but there is no decision yet on mask free Maharashtra,'' he noted.

Tope said the government has allowed the citizens to celebrate upcoming festivals and the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar by taking due care, caution and observing rules. As far as demand from various organisations and BJP for allowing the citizens to take out processions on Gudi Padwa, the minister stated that the Chief Minister will take a decision in this regard.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 01:03 PM IST