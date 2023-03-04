Maharashtra: Licences of 6 cough syrup makers suspended

Representational Image

Mumbai: The State Government has suspended the licences of six manufacturers of cough syrups in Maharashtra for violation of rules. This information was given by the Food and Drugs Administration Minister Sanjay Rathod in the Assembly on Friday, while replying to a calling attention notice by BJP MLA Ashish Shelar and others.

A cough syrup made by a firm based in Noida (Uttar Pradesh) was alleged to have caused the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan last year. Noida police on Friday said they had arrested three employees of the firm.

Rathod said Maharashtra had initiated an inquiry against 84 out of 108 manufacturers of cough syrups in the state; four of them were directed to stop production, while the licences of six were suspended.

17 firms were served show-cause notices

As many as 17 firms were served show-cause notices for violation of rules. But the minister said that the company which was facing the charge of violation of rules in that case was based in Haryana and did not have any manufacturing unit in Maharashtra.

“We have, however, taken strict action against the violators. We are ensuring that the World Health Organization’s GMP (good manufacturing practices) certification-related rules and the Certificate of Pharmaceutical Products are complied with while exporting products (from the state),” he added.

Presiding officer Sanjay Shirsat said if 20% of manufacturers faced raids because of suspected violation of rules, it needs to be taken very seriously as it was akin to playing with people’s lives. Rathod said that of the 996 allopathic drug manufacturers in the state, 514 export their products.