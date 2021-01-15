Maharashtra: Leopard rescued from private well in Nanded

"We received a call around 2.30 pm that a leopard had fallen into a private well in the village. Range officers were intimated and a quick survey was done," assistant conservator of forest D S Pawar said.

Teams that included volunteers used an earthmoving machine in the rescue effort and a cage was also taken to the spot, he said.

The animal was trapped in the cage safely by the end of the operation, which lasted for nearly two hours, the official added.