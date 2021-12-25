Maharashtra legislature secretariat told not to respond to SC notice on suspension of 12 BJP MLAs

Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Narhari Zirwal, on Friday asked the legislature secretary not to respond to the Supreme Court's notice on the plea filed by 12 BJP MLAs challenging their one-year suspension. Zirwal said that the SC notice was received by the legislature secretariat on December 21. Sources at the legislature secretariat told the Free Press Journal that deputy speaker’s directives were as per the prescribed legislative rules.

The 12 legislators were suspended on July 5 this year after they allegedly misbehaved with presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav in the Speaker's chamber.

Zirwal directed the Department of Legislative Affairs to apprise the apex court of the developments that led to the suspension of these BJP members. The deputy speaker’s directive came days after the suspended BJP legislator Ashish Shelar urged him to consider the suspension period and reduce the same to the period already served.

However, BJP legislator Sudhir Mungantiwar wondered how the government could hold the speaker's election by keeping 12 voters suspended. The speaker’s election is slated for the concluding day of the winter session on December 28.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said the 12 legislators have applied to the speaker's office requesting their suspension be reconsidered. "I hope their suspension is revoked before the speaker's election next week," he said.

The 12 suspended members are Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Parag Alavani, Harish Pimpale, Yogesh Sagar, Jay Kumar Rawal, Narayan Kuche, Ram Satpute and Bunty Bhangdia.

On December 14, the Supreme Court had sought responses from the Maharashtra legislative assembly and the state government on the pleas filed by these MLAs, who have challenged their one-year suspension. The apex court had observed that the issues raised in the matter and arguments advanced by the advocates appearing for the petitioners as well as the state are "debatable" and "require deeper consideration".

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 07:00 AM IST