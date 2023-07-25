Maharashtra: Legislators Across Party Lines Oppose Government's Plan For Contractual Police Recruitment

Maharashtra legislative assembly |

Legislators from different parties have voiced their opposition to the government's plan for contractual recruitment of police. NCP's Rohit Pawar expressed his concerns, stating, "Any such move will lead to chaos in terms of law and order situation. Lakhs of young men and women across the state prepare every year for police recruitment. This proposal would mean an end to their dreams." He also criticised the state government for considering this proposal, accusing them of creating a vitiated political atmosphere by breaking opposition parties.

On the other hand, BJP's Sanjay Kelkar proposed an alternative solution, suggesting that extending the retirement age for the current staff to 60, instead of the current age of 58, would be a better option for retaining the police force.

The Mumbai police force is currently facing a severe shortage of manpower, leading the home department to consider a proposal for the contractual recruitment of 3,000 men. The recruits would be hired through the state security corporation for an 11-month period. However, the legislators have made it clear that they would oppose any such proposal.

The demand for increased manpower during festivals and events, coupled with existing duties of protecting politicians and VIPs, has further strained the already limited resources of the police force. Of the total 40,623 posts in the Mumbai police force, at least 10,000 are currently vacant.

The time lag in the normal recruitment process is another reason cited for the proposal of contractual recruitment. Although the state government had approved the recruitment of 7,076 police constables and 994 drivers in January 2021, it will take an additional two years to complete the recruitment process and train the newly recruited staff. The contractual recruitment proposal is intended to address the immediate staffing needs until the regular recruitment process is completed.

Sanjay Kelkar, the BJP MLA from Thane, emphasised that extending the retirement age of the current staff to 60 could be a more feasible and practical solution to the manpower shortage issue. "Currently, the retirement age for the police staff is 58. If that is extended to 60, which many other states have already done, the issue can be resolved without leading to any issues," he stated.

