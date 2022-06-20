Maharashtra Legislative Council polls: Big setback to Congress & MVA as Bhai Jagtap loses to BJP’s Prasad Lad

Mumbai Congress President Bhai Jagtap | Twittter@BhaiJagtap1

In a big setback to Congress and MVA, Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap has lost to BJP’s Prasad Lad.

Two candidates each of ruling allies NCP, Shiv Sena, and 4 of BJP win Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, Officials informed.

The counting, originally scheduled to start at 5 pm, was delayed by over two hours after the Congress raised an objection to the votes cast by BJP MLAs Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap.

The ailing opposition legislators had cast their votes with the help of assistants, which was objected to by the Congress, a key constituent of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) rejected the Congress objection and gave a go ahead to counting of votes.

In all, 11 candidates were in the fray - five of the BJP and two each of the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies, the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress.