Maharashtra Legislative Council Calls For Detailed Report On Industrial Safety Measures Following Factory Fire

Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe | File pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Legislative Council has directed the Labor Department to present a detailed account of the actions taken by the Industrial Safety Department in light of the rising incidents of explosions and fires in factories across the state. On Tuesday, Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe issued these instructions during the Monsoon session, underscoring the urgent need for stricter industrial safety measures.

The directive came in response to an attention motion raised by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLC Amol Mitkari. Mitkari highlighted the recent tragic incident at Chamundi Explosives, a factory manufacturing firecracker wicks in Dhamni, Nagpur. The fire, which broke out on a fateful day, claimed the lives of nine workers, sparking outrage and calls for accountability.

"Such incidents are a grim reminder of the lapses in safety protocols that continue to plague our industrial sectors," Mitkari stated during the session. "The loss of nine lives is not just a statistic; it is a tragedy that could have been averted with proper safety measures. We must ensure that these workers did not die in vain."

In response to Mitkari’s question, Labor Minister Suresh Khade provided details of the immediate relief measures taken by the government. "We have ensured that each family of the deceased workers receives a sum of ten lakh rupees from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," Khade announced. "Additionally, the factory management has provided a demand draft of 25 lakh rupees."

Khade further explained the cause of the fire, attributing it to the unauthorized use of electronic equipment in the factory. "The fire broke out because electronic equipment, which was not permitted to be used, was being used in the factory," Khade said. "We have taken strict action by arresting both the owner and the manager of the factory. This incident highlights the need for stringent enforcement of safety regulations to prevent such tragedies in the future."

Amid the rising incidents of explosions and fires in factories throughout the state, Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe has instructed the Labor Department to present a detailed report on the actions taken by the Industrial Safety Department in the upcoming winter session. The directives issued by Gorhe are expected to lead to a comprehensive review of the industrial safety protocols currently in place. The Labor Department's upcoming report will be crucial in identifying the gaps and proposing necessary reforms to safeguard the lives of workers.