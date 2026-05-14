Maharashtra Legislative Council: 10 Newly Elected MLCs Take Oath At Vidhan Bhavan In Mumbai

Newly elected Maharashtra Legislative Council members take oath during a ceremony attended by top state leaders at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, May 14: Ten newly elected members of the Maharashtra Legislative Council were administered the oath of office on Thursday by Council Chairman Ram Shinde at a ceremony held in the Central Hall of the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Assembly Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai, and several legislators.

The ten newly elected members of the #Maharashtra Legislative Council were sworn in as members of the upper house.



Chairperson of Legislative Council Prof. Ram Shinde administered the oath to the newly elected members in the Central Hall of the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/VfQTi95s0K — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 14, 2026

Ten members formally inducted into Upper House

The newly sworn-in members include Neelam Gorhe, Bachchu Kadu, Ambadas Danve, Pragya Satav, Pramod Jathar, Zeeshan Siddique, Madhavi Naik, Sunil Karjatkar, Vivek Kolhe, and Sanjay Bhende.

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Following the oath-taking ceremony, Chairman Ram Shinde welcomed all the newly elected members by presenting them with bouquets. The event marked the formal induction of the new members into the Upper House of the Maharashtra Legislature.

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