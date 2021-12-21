Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker's poll during winter session

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker will be elected during the five-day winter session starting December 22 in Mumbai. The post has been lying vacant for the past nine months after the incumbent Nana Patole resigned and later took over as the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president.

On the first day, the resolution will be tabled for holding the poll through voice vote, which has already been approved by the rules committee of the state legislature. The election will either be held on December 23 or December 24, said a senior officer from the secretariat. It has also been confirmed by Congress, which is a key ally of the Shiv Sena and the NCP in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. The rules were amended especially in the wake of split in the recently held biennial elections to Maharashtra Legislative Council.

The ruling MVA partners, despite claiming the support of 170 legislators against the BJP’s 106 in the 288- member assembly, fear a split in the Speaker’s poll that may cause a major embarrassment. However, the BJP has opposed amendments and dared the MVA to hold the Speaker’s election through a secret ballot.

State Congress chief Nana Patole will leave for Delhi today (Tuesday) to get the high command’s approval for the party’s nominee. A senior Congress minister said that former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, public works minister Ashok Chavan and legislators Sangram Thopte and Amin Patel are the frontrunners. At the time of the formation of the MVA government, Congress had bagged the Speaker’s post.

The election could not take place due to the short duration of legislature sessions held last year and also the budget and monsoon sessions this year. “The party high command will clear the name which will be accepted by the Sena and the NCP,” the Congress minister said.

Incidentally, the names of two Congress ministers, including energy minister Nitin Raut and tribal development minister KC Padvi, were also doing the rounds but the party has not pursued these names with the high command.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Luxury duplex at Pedder Road sold for Rs 72 crore

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 09:39 AM IST