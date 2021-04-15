In the ongoing vaccination drive against COVID-19, Maharashtra leads the COVID-19 vaccination drive having administered the highest number of doses in comparison to other states and union territories. As of today, Maharashtra has administered 1,11,25,434 (1.11 crore) doses.

According to the union health ministry, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have also crossed the one crore mark in COVID-19 vaccination and they were ranked at number two and three. Rajasthan has administered 1,02,24,579 (1.02 crore) doses and Uttar Pradesh 1,02,28,839.

Some of the other states with their cumulative vaccination included Gujarat 98,67,541, West Bengal 84,43,337, Madhya Pradesh 68,90,145, Karnataka 65,50,424, Kerala 52,87,484, Bihar 52,27,880, Chhattisgarh 46,34,774 and Odisha 45,27,911.

The ministry further said the total vaccination figures during the Tika Utsav saw a jump of 1,28,98,314 vaccine doses being administered to people of the eligible groups across the country.

The four days of Tika Utsav saw intense vaccination activity. 29,33,418 vaccination doses were given on 11th April, another 40,04,521 were administered the next day. The corresponding figure for 13th and 14th April stands at 26,46,528 and 33,13,848.

Meanwhile, in all 3,57,123 people were vaccinated through 3,986 centres in Maharashtra on April 14.