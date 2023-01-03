Maharashtra: Labourers who worked for Samrudhhi Mahamarg stage protest over non-payment of wages | File

Days after it was it was inaugerated by PM Narendra Modi, 300 labourers who worked for Samrudhhi Mahamarg staged protest on Tuesday over non-payment of wages, Maharashtra Times reported.

The expressway is in news since the day it was inaugurated for wildlife runovers and accidents.

The wages of almost 300 labourers from Uttar Pradesh who worked on the project have not been paid for the last 5 months. Thus they have resorted to protest demanding the payment of pending wages.

These labourers were working for Roadway Solutions India Infra Limited. They walked for 15 KM to lodge the complaint at Kingaon Raja Police Station in Budana district. They were stopped by police at a bridge at Raheri bridge. The firm has said that the dues are pending from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited (MSRDC) and the next week the labourers will get their wages after the clearance by MSRDC.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11 inaugurated the first phase of the Nagpur-Mumbai ‘Samruddhi Expressway'.

The first phase connects Nagpur to the temple town of Shirdi in the Ahmednagar district covering a distance of 520 km.

The length of the total project, officially named as ‘Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg’, will be 701 km.

The project is the brainchild of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and was conceptualised when he was the chief minister in 2015. Once completed, the expressway will reduce the travel time from Nagpur to Mumbai to seven hours.

(With inputs from agencies)