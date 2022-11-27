Maharashtra l Centre should take action on Karnataka CM for making statements that are disturbing peace: NCP

CM Bommai | Photo: PTI

Days after the Karnataka Chief Minister Mr Basavaraj Bommai laid claim over 40 villages in Jat tehsil in Sangli district and also on Solapur and Akkalkot cities, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday demanded that the Centre should take immediate action on the former for making statements that are disturbing the peace in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

NCP national spokesperson Mr Clyde Crasto said that Karnataka CM Bommai wants the Fadnavis - Shinde Maharashtra government to take action against those who caused problems to its state transport buses at the state border and went on to say that "nobody has the right to take law and order into their hands and create violence".

‘’Yes, action should be taken but in that case, action should also be taken against Mr Bommai because his unwanted statements on the Maharashtra - Karnataka issue seem to have influenced the minds of certain people who are taking law into their hands and causing disturbance. Mr Bommai should not have raked up a sub judice issue and gone a step further by saying he would claim other districts of Maharashtra too,’’ said Mr Crasto.

His statements over the past few days are hurting the sentiments of people and making them resort to expressing their feelings negatively, he noted.

‘’Central government must take immediate action on the CM of Karnataka for making statements that are disturbing the peace in both the states,’’ he demanded.

‘’Why is the BJP central committee not asking Mr. Bommai to refrain from making such statements? Do they agree with what he says ? he asked.