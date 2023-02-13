Maharashtra: Konkan division to host awareness campaign o prevent malpractices in board examination | Representative Image

In order to prevent malpractices in the board examination for grades 10 and 12, the Konkan Divison Commissioner Dr Mahendra Kalyankar said he will conduct a 'copy-free' campaign during February and March. This campaign is an awareness camp on prevention of malpractice for teachers, students and parents.

“For the successful implementation of the campaign and conduct examinations in a smooth and safe environment, division-wise and district-wise different teams have been appointed”, said Dr Kalyankar.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education and Higher Secondary Certificate examination will conduct board examinations from February 21, 2023 to March 21, 2023 and the Secondary School Certificate examination from March 02, 2023 to March 25, 2023.

In order to prevent malpractices at the examination centres, the 'copy-free campaign' will be implemented in coordination with various departments of the government.