Maharashtra: Khoni bridge submerged, 25 villages affected

Bhiwandi/ Khadavli: Due to incessant rains since two days, the Khoni bridge over the Kamvari river was submerged on early Sunday morning. Resultantly, around 25 villages like Mangat­pada, Mithpada, Sai Colony, Katai Gaon, Talavali Naka, Kamba, Machcha Compound and Savara Pada lost contact.

While the Kamvari river crossed the danger mark, surrounding areas such as Nadi Naka, Latif Compound, Shelar, Kamlakar Compound and Rafique Compound witnessed significant water-logging.

Along the Kalyan Kongaon creek, many residents from buildings were evacuated by Bhiwandi's Tahsildar Shashikant Gaikwad, aided by the revenue department, police department and fire brigade officials.

"We rushed to the spot after hearing the high tide in Kongaon creek. We immediately formed a team of 52 officials. We rescued more than 600 people in the surrounding areas.

They were shifted to a marriage hall and given tea and food," said Shahikant Gaikwad. Nearly 17 villages like Kolvewadi, Sor, Avali, Vandre, Ojhali, Aatkoli and Arjunali and around 2,000 villagers are trapped in the flooded waters.

"We got to know about the 2,000 stuck villagers. We informed the district administration and NDRF team. NDRF, revenue team and the fire brigade rushed to spot.

With the help of boats, all villagers were rescued by the NDRF team and shifted to shelter homes," Gaikwad added. Bhiwandi's condition has worsened during the last two days. Flood water entered homes of 200 people in low-lying areas.

On early Sunday morning, people left their houses and took refuge in safer places. The low-lying areas affected are Shivaji Chowk, Eidgah Road, Nadinaka, Mahada Colony, Kamatghar, Teen Batti Market and Shivaji Chowk.

"Nearly 500 people were rescued from Mhada colony that was submerged. They were shifted to a Urdu school and given food and tea," said Ashok Ramkhab, Commissioner of Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation.

In rain related incidents, two house walls were reported to have collapsed at Chandanwadi area in Bhiwandi and a building's boundary wall collapsed due to heavy rainfall. Six to eight feet of water entered nearly 1,500 homes in Eidgah road, Bhiwandi. Traffic movement on the Nadinaka-Shelar-Gujarat was also hit.

Raju Gupta, a vada pav shop owner said, "in our area, many shops are facing heavy losses due to water-logging. I have shut my shop for a month due to water-logging.

The local gram panchayat authority has not been paying attention to nullahs and drainage lines.” Youth from the Mahada colony in Bhiwandi were swimm­ing and playing in Kamvari river ignorant of the potential risks.

FPJ reporter informed the local police and civil body whereby remedial action was taken.

Meanwhile, 58 villagers in Khadavli, including 16 children, were rescued by IAF who were trapped in Ju village near Khadavli area of Thane district on Sunday afternoon.

Two teams of the Indian Army and three teams of Indian Navy are being deployed in the region along with two teams of NDRF that helped in Ju village rescued.