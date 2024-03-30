Maharashtra: 'Kaun Banega CM' Amid Lok Sabha Elections 2024?; Eknath Shinde To Resign & Make Way For...

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (M), State Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis (L) and Ajit Pawar (R). | ANI

Mumbai: Days before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Maharashtra is set to witness another major political change. Speculations are rife that chief minister Eknath Shinde is likely to resign and make way for a new chief minister. However, it is still not clear who will replace Shinde. There are rumours that deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is likely to replace Shinde. But another name doing the rounds is that of MNS chief Raj Thackeray taking over the reins of state from Shinde.

Late Friday night meeting sparked off the rumours of imminent change in the state. On Friday midnight Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde group ministers Uday Samant and Shambhuraj Desai had a meeting at Shinde's official residence Varsha.

Fadnavis was seen leaving the CM residence at around 3 am. According to reports, the meeting was scheduled to discuss the candidates for the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar constituencies.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis leaves from Varsha Bungalow after meeting CM Eknath Shinde. pic.twitter.com/IvcudCQ769 — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2024

However, some reports claimed that the late-night meeting was not regarding seat-sharing or for the preparations of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The Mahayuti alliance partners met to discuss a smooth transition for the new government.

Eknath Shinde Set To Resign As Maharashtra CM?

According to reports, Eknath Shinde is set to resign as the Maharashtra CM, if not today then very soon. While some reports claim that one of the deputy CMs either Ajit Pawar will take over or most likely Devendra Fadnavis will make his comeback as CM. Eknath Shinde's son and Kalyan MP will take over Shrikant Shinde as his deputy. Eknath Shinde will move to Centre and hold his position as Shiv Sena chief, claimed some reports.

Raj Thackeray To Get His Big Gift From BJP?

On the other hand, some indicate a bigger game to be played by the BJP to take full control of Maharashtra politics, which is a hard horse to handle. Surprisingly, MNS chief Raj Thackeray's name has cropped up in some reports, claiming that the saffron party might put their bid on Thackeray to take over as the CM after Shinde's resignation. It looks like, Raj Thackeray's recent meetings with Home Minister Amit Shah, then with CM Eknath Shinde and both his deputies has earned him a fortune in coming days.

(R to L) Home Minister Amit Shah, MNS leader Raj Thackeray, and Thackeray's son Amit |

As of now, the air isn't clear on any of the political speculations revolving in the political circles. However, Maharashtra has braced itself to go through a rollercoaster ride in the mere future. With Lok Sabha elections just around the corner, Maharashtra politics has proved to maintain its reputation of being unpredictable by bringing another interesting showdown for the public.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Schedule

Regarding the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections, Maharashtra will conduct its polls across five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. The results will be announced on June 4. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections, spanning seven phases from April 19 to June 1, will encompass 543 constituencies nationwide.