'Maharashtra, Karnataka CMs and Pawar should meet': Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said the chief ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar should meet to resolve the demands of Marathi-speaking people of Belgaum and nearby areas.

He also said that both the states should accept the ruling of the Supreme Court, where a case over the issue is pending since many years.

Maharashtra claims Belgaum is part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency, but currently a district of Karnataka, on linguistic grounds.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday in Belgaum, located around 490 km from here, Raut said, "The three leaders need to meet to resolve demands of Marathi-speaking people of Belgaum and nearby areas (in Karnakata)."