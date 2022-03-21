Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute: Ruling & Opposition parties pitch for early hearing in SC for its resolution

The ruling and opposition parties on Monday were unanimous on the resolution of long pending Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute. On behalf of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Industry Minister Subhash Desai said that the government has been pursuing the issue at all levels adding that ruling and opposition parties with various stakeholders should come together.

‘’Maharashtra-Karnataka border and Belgaum issues are not just a matter of discussion but a question of Maharashtra's identity and pride. The issue is being pursued in the apex court,’’ said Desai who was responding to a special debate on this issue in the state council.

‘’This movement has been going on since 1956. While the matter is pending in the Supreme Court, there is constant contempt and persecution from the state of Karnataka. We are strongly protesting against this. At the same time, 48 MPs from Maharashtra should write a letter on it and show their unity,’’ said Desai.

Leader of Opposition Pravin Darekar (BJP) sought to know why the meeting of a high-power committee headed by the urban development Eknath Shinde could not take place. ‘’Today entire Maharashtra is standing firmly with the Marathi speaking people from the border areas,’’ he noted.

Darekar demanded that the government should make budgetary provision for the Marathi schools in the border areas and the funds need to be disbursed immediately.

Desai said the government has taken the responsibility of repairs of the schools in the border areas.

The members suggested that a letter signed by the state council chairman and deputy chairperson should be sent to the Supreme Court. The meeting of the high power committee will be convened soon and thereafter the government will follow up through its lawyers. ‘’The ministers, who are assigned to seek coordination on the issue, are holding meetings with various stakeholders. A meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be convened very soon,’’ said Desai.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 10:09 PM IST