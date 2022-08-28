Maharashtra: Karnala Fort closed for visitors after cracks develop

Photo: Twitter Image

The Karnala fort, a popular trekking site on the outskirts of Maharashtra's Panvel has been closed for visitors this season. The decision for its closure was taken by the Forest Department after have cracks developed on the wall of the Fort.

Karnala Fort is a hill fort in Raigad district, Maharashtra, about 14 km from Panvel city. It is located along the Mumbai-Goa highway in Panvel taluka. This is the first time that the fort has been closed for visitors.

Located just 14 km from Panvel city, Karnala Fort has historical significance.

Karnala Bird Sanctuary is the only sanctuary of its kind in Maharashtra. It attracts a large number of tourists around the year.

However, over the period, the ruins of this fort are not in good condition and the fortifications of the fort have been dilapidated.

Officials of the Forest Department noticed that the walls of the stone door ahead had also shifted on August 11, following which senior officials were informed and the decision of closing the fort for visitors was taken.

Read Also Panvel: PMC holds daylong session on regular immunization