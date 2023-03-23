Maharashtra: Kanheri caves in Mumbai, Vajreshwari in Bhiwandi get 'tourist spot' status

Kanheri caves (L) and Vajreshwari temple (R) |

Kanheri Caves in Mumbai and Vajreshwari town in neighbouring Bhiwandi have been declared as tourist centres, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha told the Assembly on Thursday.

𝗟𝗼𝗱𝗵𝗮 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗯𝘂𝗱𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗺 𝗱𝗲𝗽𝘁

Lodha made the statement during the debate on the budget demands of the tourism department.

Kanheri Caves are situated in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in the city, while Vajreshwari in the Bhiwandi taluka is known for an ancient temple and hot water springs.

𝗠𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗮𝗶 𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗹 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲 𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗼𝗻 𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗗𝘂𝗯𝗮𝗶 𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗹

Lodha also said that a Mumbai festival on the lines of the Dubai festival will be organised in November. It is expected to attract one crore people, he said.

He said tourism will boost the state's economy.