 Maharashtra: Justice BR Gavai Advocates For New Bombay High Court Bench In Kolhapur To Enhance Justice Access
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 08:05 AM IST
Justice BR Gavai of the Supreme Court | File Photo

Mumbai: On Saturday, Justice BR Gavai of the Supreme Court expressed support for establishing a new Bombay High Court bench in Kolhapur, stating it would improve access to justice for residents in remote areas. He emphasised that an additional bench would not undermine the High Court's reputation, noting the existing benches in Aurangabad, Nagpur, and Goa.

Justice Gavai was speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for an Advocate Academy and Research Centre in Taloja, which will be set up by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa. The academy aims to provide comprehensive training for young advocates and promote legal awareness among legal professionals and the public.

He also addressed ongoing economic inequalities in India, stating, “While we strive for political justice through the principle of one person, one vote, we must also consider economic and social justice.” He emphasised the role of lawyers as social engineers and the importance of the constitution in fostering equitable social and economic relationships.

The proposed academy is intended to serve as a model for similar initiatives nationwide, equipping future lawyers to drive social change.

