Maharashtra: Joyride ends in tragedy as swinging cradle breaks in Shirdi, injures 5; shocking video emerges |

Maharashtra: A tragic accident occurred during the Ram Navami Utsav in Shirdi, leaving five people injured. The incident involved a swinging cradle that broke, injuring bystanders as well. A video of the accident has emerged, depicting the severity of the incident.

Jyoti Kishore Salve, aged 45, and Kishore Popat Salve, aged 50, suffered serious injuries, while a 14-year-old girl named Bhumi Ambadas Salve sustained a head injury. In addition, Praveen Alhat, aged 45, was also injured. The injured were taken to Shirdi Sansthan's Saibaba Hospital, and they will be treated free of charge.

Police probe is underway

The police are investigating whether the cradle operator neglected safety measures, and instructions have been given to investigate the matter further. Reports indicate that the Salwe couple who suffered serious injuries are impoverished.

The accident has marred the Ramnavami festival in Shirdi, a significant religious festival for Hindus. It is essential for event organizers to prioritize the safety of festival attendees, and incidents like this highlight the need for proper precautions and measures.