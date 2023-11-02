Maharashtra Journalists Conclude 3-Day Media Tour To Meghalaya | Amit Srivastava

Team of 14 journalists from Maharashtra successfully concluded their tour of Meghalaya, culminating in a visit to the Shillong Press Club today.

The President of Shillong Press Club, Shri David Laitphlang welcomed the group of Journalists. The Press Team engaged with fellow Journalists from Shillong and exchanged their experiences in their respective states. Some of the good practices adopted by the state for the welfare of the journalists were shared by the President of the Press Club. The media persons of Shillong learnt about the work culture of the journalists in Maharashtra and the welfare measures that are in place in their state for the benefit of the journalists.

The 3 day tour

During the 3-day press tour, the team of journalists visited different organisations and met important personalities in the state, including the Governor of Meghalaya Shri Phagu Chauhan on October 31. They paid a visit to the DG Assam Rifles Lieutenant General P C Nair at Headquarter Assam Rifles, Laitkor. In an informal interaction with the DG, they discussed the law and order situation in Northeast India, the current situation in Manipur and the challenges faced by the organization.

The Journalists then visited Prime Start Up Hub, an organization that plays an important role in promoting the startup ecosystem in Meghalaya. They learnt about how the organization guides all kinds of start-ups or businesses in various sectors - adventure and nature tourism, traditional food of North East India, handloom and other handicrafts. They were informed that till date the organization has mentored more than 550 startups and transformed the lives of many by providing livelihood opportunities.

The team visited the office of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council to learn about the functioning while meeting KHADC Deputy CEM, Shri Pynshngain N. Syiem, Chairman, Shri Lamphrang and Executive Member, Shri Fantin J. Lakadong in the presence of senior officials of the Council.

The matrilineal system among the Khasi indigenous community

The Journalists' fraternity from Maharashtra was very much impressed to learn about the unique matrilineal system, which is prevalent among the Khasi indigenous community and also to have insight about the role of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) in the preservation of the traditional custom of practices.

The team today visited the North Eastern Council (NEC) and had an interaction with the Secretary K Moses Chalai, who gave a detailed presentation on the vision and goal of the Council and the various schemes that are being implemented by the council so far in the region. The Secretary also enumerated various achievements of NEC in bringing about infrastructural development in the region. Shri Chalai reiterated that the Prime Minister has always given priority to the North-East and during the last nine years there has been significant improvement in the infrastructure scenario of the region.