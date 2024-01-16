Maharashtra: JN.1 Omicron Prevails In Over 80% Of State's Covid-19 Samples | Representational Image

Mumbai: The state health department has revealed that more than 80% of Covid-19 samples subjected to whole-genome sequencing at the National Institute of Virology and BJ Medical College in Pune exhibit the JN.1 variant sub-lineage of Omicron, indicating its prevalent dominance. Among the 284 samples sent statewide, 88% exhibited the JN.1 variant, with Pune recording the highest number of cases, as stated by a senior health official.

The first reported case of JN.1 Covid-19 infection involved a 41-year-old man from Sindhudurg. However, traces of the JN.1 strain were detected in sewage samples from Pune city on November 22.

JN.1 is the predominant covid strain

Currently, JN.1 has superseded other Covid variants, emerging as the predominant circulating strain. It is in competition with the BA 2.86 variant of Covid-19, and experts anticipate it may become the sole variant. Notably, JN.1 was initially identified in open drain samples from Pune city on October 30 last year, followed by its presence in sewage samples on November 22.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 35 new covid cases on January 15, while three covid-19 deaths have also been reported. However, the recovery rate and cases fatality until January 15 remained at 98.17% and 1.81%, respectively.

The new strains

According to experts, surveillance and genome sequencing have helped them to understand the mutation and its prevalence. The drain samples also indicated BA 2.86 as a major lineage, followed by XBB sub-lineages. The BA 2.86, XBB 2.3 and JN.1 are key circulating lineages in the open drain sample.

“Viruses are known to mutate and the old variant in circulation has been replaced by the new variant. The JN.1 sub-lineage of Omicron will soon become the dominant strain in circulation. With the ongoing genome sequencing of Covid-19 samples, we will be able to find out which variants of the Covid-19 virus are out of circulation,” the expert said.