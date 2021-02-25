Maharashtra: 'Janata curfew' to be observed in Latur on Feb 27-28

The district administration in Maharashtra's Latur has decided to implement 'Janata curfew' on February 27 and 28 in view of the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, a senior official said on Wednesday.

While making the announcement about it, Latur collector Prithviraj BP appealed to the citizens to observe the Janata curfew to break the virus chain and requested them not leave their homes during the weekend, except in case of emergency.

"Only essential services will remain functional during the Janata curfew," he said during his video address on a social media platform in the evening.

The number of coronavirus patients is increasing across the state, but the Latur district is comparatively in a better position, he said.

The situation in the district is under control and there is nothing to panic about. The administration is ready to handle the situation, the collector said.

"But to prevent the spread of the virus, the citizens are requested to avoid stepping out, except for essential services, on Saturday and Sunday. We can break the virus chain through it," he added.

With 98 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the infection tally in the district has reached 25,045, while 703 people have died so far, the officials said.