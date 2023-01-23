Maharashtra: Jalgaon youth pays emotional tribute to himself on WhatsApp status, dies by suicide next day

Rishikesh Dilip Khodpe |

A shocking incident has come to fore in Neri village of Jalgaon district in Maharashtra. A young man died by hanging after giving an emotional tribute to himself on his WhatsApp status. This incident took place Sunday afternoon around 2 PM. The name of the deceased youth is Rishikesh Dilip Khodpe (age 25). The reason for the suicide is yet to be known.

Posted status paying tribute to himself

Rishikesh lived with his family at Neri Budruk. Around 9 pm on Saturday, he posted 'Mood Off' status on his WhatsApp status. On the next day, he put the status of emotional tribute to himself on WhatsApp. He then called his cousin Pradeep Khodpe. "I'm leaving you," he told Pradeep. When Pradeep asked him about his whereabouts, Rishikesh said he was in "Gorakh Baba's farm".

As Pradeep reached the mentioned farm in haste, he found Rishikesh hanging from a tree in the field. After getting to know about the incident, villagers rushed to the spot. Jamner police brought down Rishikesh's body and admitted him to Civil Hospital in Jamner city. The medical authorities at hospital declared Rishikesh dead.

Village mourns over Rishikesh's death

Rishikesh has a family of two sisters, mother and father. The entire village has gone into mourning after this incident. There is a possibility that Rishikesh may have gone into depression due to some reason and decided to end his life, villagers have been saying.

According to the information given by the medical officers in Jamner police station in this case, accidental death report (ADR) has been registered in Jamner police station. Police Naik Atul Pawar is conducting further investigation.

