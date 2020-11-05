'Maharashtra is witnessing Emergency': Devendra Fadnavis on Arnab Goswami's arrest

"Arnab is paying the price of exposing every plot and move by Congress party to protect & encourage the ones instigating communal violence. Who is sheltering Tukde Tukde Gang & Palghar priest murderers? India wants an answer from Sonia ji & Rahul Gandhi !," he said.

Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and two others -- Feroz Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda -- have been sent to 14-day judicial custody on Wednesday by Alibag District Magistrate Court in connection with Anvay Naik suicide case.

Yesterday, Goswami was arrested in Anvay's death case, who allegedly died by suicide in Alibaug in May 2018. A suicide note purportedly written by Anvay alleged that Goswami had not paid him his dues.

Goswami has alleged that he along with his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son, and wife has been physically assaulted. Mumbai Police entered Goswami's residence and allegedly physically assaulted his family members and him. Republic TV channel telecasted visuals of Mumbai police entering Goswami's residence and what appears to be a scuffle.