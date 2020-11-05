'Maharashtra is witnessing Emergency': Devendra Fadnavis on Arnab Goswami's arrest

Latching on to the arrest of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis compared the situation under the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government with the Emergency.
Taking to Twitter, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said, "Although emergency was defeated in 1977, the mentality is still alive! Today, supporters of emergency- Congress & Shivsena displaying the same undemocratic brutality to crush any voice of dissent."
"Arnab is paying the price of exposing every plot and move by Congress party to protect & encourage the ones instigating communal violence. Who is sheltering Tukde Tukde Gang & Palghar priest murderers? India wants an answer from Sonia ji & Rahul Gandhi !," he said.
Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and two others -- Feroz Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda -- have been sent to 14-day judicial custody on Wednesday by Alibag District Magistrate Court in connection with Anvay Naik suicide case.
Yesterday, Goswami was arrested in Anvay's death case, who allegedly died by suicide in Alibaug in May 2018. A suicide note purportedly written by Anvay alleged that Goswami had not paid him his dues.
Goswami has alleged that he along with his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son, and wife has been physically assaulted. Mumbai Police entered Goswami's residence and allegedly physically assaulted his family members and him. Republic TV channel telecasted visuals of Mumbai police entering Goswami's residence and what appears to be a scuffle.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)