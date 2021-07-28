Maharashtra is preparing for third wave: Health Minister Rajesh Tope says 'we've kept oxygen, beds, medical staff and medicines prepared'

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that Maharashtra government is preparing itself for the impending third wave of COVID-19. He said the surge in cases in Kerala can be seen as the beginning of the third wave.

Talking about the preparations, the minister said, "We've kept oxygen, beds, medical staff and medicines prepared."

"According to the govt and ICMR we've laid emphasis on pediatrics," the health minister added.

Speaking onm vaccination, Rajesh Tope said that Maharashtra should receive a supply in vaccines because most cases are found in our state and the death rate is also high. "We want to immunize the people as soon as possible, in this way, the effect of the third wave in the state would be less."

The health minister earlier in the day also said the state government is likely to relax Level 3 curbs in 14 districts where the active patients growth rate in the last three weeks has been 1 percent or below.