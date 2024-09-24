'Maharashtra Is Now Known For Its Potholes,' Says NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar | File Image

Pune/Chiplun: NCP chief Sharad Pawar visited Chiplun in Konkan on Monday, met party activists to discuss plans for expansion in the region, and reviewed the assembly constituencies in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. Pawar indicated that he may finalise his candidates in Konkan in two weeks. Incidentally, Ajit Pawar also visited Konkan last week and met his local leaders in Chiplun and Ratnagiri.

NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Criticises Govt For Poor Infrastructure

Speaking to the media, Pawar criticised the government for poor infrastructure. “It is truly shameful that crucial highways like the Mumbai-Goa highway have remained in such poor condition for over a decade. It is shocking that a state like Maharashtra has roads like this in today's age. Maharashtra is now known for its potholes. People are discussing in the media and on social media the condition of roads in cities like Pune, where an entire truck sank into a massive pothole,” Pawar said.

“The government is currently involved in such large scale corruption that no project is completed with good quality. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue built in Konkan collapsed within a year of being erected. This happened because every project is riddled with corruption,” Pawar alleged.

NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Heaps Praises On Congress President Sonia Gandhi

At the meeting, Pawar praised former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. “Indira Gandhi gave India a position of pride and her son Rajiv led the country and sacrificed his life for the nation. Initially, we had some opinions about Sonia but she proved her commitment. She fought and led the UPA when the Congress party was not in power,” Pawar said.

While the NCP (SP) does not have a strong voter base in the Konkan region, it is now hopeful of winning some seats with the support of its alliance partner, Shiv Sena (UBT), which enjoys a decent base in the area.