Maharashtra: Is A Cold War Brewing In Government Over War Rooms In Mantralaya?

Mantralaya, Mumbai | FPJ

The presence of Ajit Pawar's project management unit has ignited discussions about whether the Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) is positioning himself to take on the Chief Minister's responsibilities and exert influence over state development projects.

Fadnavis had established 'war room' on 7th floor in 2015

The Chief Minister's "war room," situated on the seventh floor of Mantralaya, was initially established by Devendra Fadnavis in 2015 to oversee and manage development projects across the state. Over 50 significant undertakings, including the Samruddhi corridor, the ring road in Pune, and the Navi Mumbai airport, were closely monitored and maintained on schedule from this strategic space.

During his tenure, Uddhav Thackeray rechristened it as the 'Sankalp Kaksh.' However, this adjustment in nomenclature did not alter the operational nature of the room, even though its significance in administration appeared to diminish. After Eknath Shinde assumed office as Chief Minister last year, he reinstated the original name and functioning of the room, conducting review meetings as well.

Ajit Pawar's meeting sparks speculations of power struggle

Nevertheless, a meeting led by Deputy Chief Minister Pawar has led to questions about whether the war room's dynamics are sparking an underlying power struggle within the government.

The meeting convened by Pawar on August 8th saw participation from numerous senior officers of Mantralaya, including Radheshyam Mopalwar, the head of the Chief Minister's war room. Pawar unequivocally stated that this wouldn't be a one-off gathering but rather a bi-weekly occurrence. However, this move has raised queries about whether the Deputy Chief Minister is venturing into the Chief Minister's domain.

The significance of this question stems from the nature of projects discussed during the meeting, which were primarily linked to Pune and tangentially connected to the finance portfolio currently managed by Pawar. As the guardian minister of Pune, Pawar had been overseeing these projects during the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) tenure. Curiously, during the review meeting, neither the guardian minister nor the projects exclusively associated with Pune featured prominently, and Pawar introduced several additional projects for review, leading to some confusion among officials.

Wadettiwar slams meeting led by Pawar

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar criticised the government's approach in convening the meeting led by Pawar.

"Only the CM possesses the authority to review projects that are not within his immediate purview. Yet, now the DCM is undertaking such reviews, and this is likely to foster confrontations within the government. We observed a glimpse of this in the recent meeting," Wadettiwar remarked.

He also castigated the government for not appointing guardian ministers and expanding the cabinet. He stated that had the government taken these steps, each of the 28 ministers could have been allocated to each of the 28 districts. However, internal discord has resulted in a situation where district collectors will be overseeing flag hoisting ceremonies in many districts this Independence Day, Wadettiwar added.