Maharashtra: Interim orders against eviction, demolition to continue till August 13

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court full bench headed by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta on Monday extended its last year's orders wherein it had directed all municipal corporations in Maharashtra and Goa not to carry out any demolition or eviction proceedings till August 13.

A full bench headed by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta said that the lockdown restrictions haven't been eased to the extent that citizens can easily access courts and that courts and tribunals continue to function in a restricted form.

The bench even comprising of Justices Amjad Sayed, Sambhaji Shinde and Prasanna Varale extended its orders staying all demolition and eviction proceedings across Maharashtra and Goa till August 13. The bench pointed out that the administrative committee of the HC had held a review meeting last week and accordingly decided to function virtually till July 30.

The four senior-most judges further said that they would again sit and review the situation by end of July and then take up this suo motu PIL on August 9.