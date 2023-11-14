Maharashtra: Innocent Marathas Being Targeted For Beed Violence, Says Jarange Patil

Manoj Jarange Patil |

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday alleged that the Marathas who had nothing to do with the violence in Beed were being targeted, and the community will take to the streets if the injustice continued.

He was talking to reporters at Antarwali Sarati, his native village in Maharashtra's Jalna district. The activist was on Sunday discharged after a 10-day stay at a hospital following his second hunger strike for the Maratha reservation.

Community is agitating peacefully and in a democratic manner: Jarange Patil

"We have had a dialogue with the government about a time-bound programme and distribution of (Kunbi caste) certificates to Marathas. We have also spoken about the injustice being done to our people in various parts of the state. The community is agitating peacefully and in a democratic manner. But they are being harassed and people are being taken away by the police," Jarange said.

Those who had nothing to do with violence that took place during the Maratha quota agitation in Beed were being harassed, and a list of 7,000 people (accused of having taken part in the violence) have been made by the authorities, he alleged.

The houses of some public representatives were set on fire in Beed city and district during the agitation earlier this month.

"Irrespective of the pressure to suppress the agitation, we will not stop. If injustice is done to people, the Maratha community in Beed will take to the streets. We will agitate peacefully but stop the injustice being done to us," he said.

The activist, who has set December 24 as the deadline for the government to resolve the reservation issue, will tour the state from November 15 to 25.

"We will not disturb the state government till December 24. But we are reminding it about the upcoming winter session, and they have an opportunity to decide about reservations. If not, they can hold a special session," Jarange said and warned of an agitation if there are further delays.

