Maharashtra: Influenza reports to be uploaded on ICMR portal

The Directorate of Health Services of Maharashtra has issued instructions to all the private laboratories to submit influenza reports to the district health officers concerned and the same should be uploaded on the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) portal.

The move follows the state-wide surge in influenza-like cases which are more infectious. Most of these cases go unreported as patients get tested at private laboratories.

Since March 2020, more than 300 labs (private and government-operated) across Maharashtra have been authorised by the ICMR to conduct RTPCR testing for COVID. Further, more than 40 (government and private) labs have been recognised by the state health department for Influenza testing.

“Influenza is a virus with pandemic potential and monitoring its incidence is crucial. Hence, in addition to Covid testing, influenza testing is equally important. The existing ICMR authorised RT-PCR testing capacity for such activity can be an add-on. To assess the laboratory feasibility to add influenza testing, the checklist for instruments and consumables has been prepared,” Dr Nitin Ambedakar, director of health services (Pune), said in a circular directed to all departments concerned.

He added that laboratories fulfilling these requirements which have already been approved by ICMR for Covid diagnosis can carry out influenza testing. For influenza testing, a holistic approach needs to be adopted and each sample should be tested for both influenza A and B.

The clinical management is the same for both. Further, the sub-typing of influenza A (H1N1 or H3N2) and type B (Yamagata or Victoria) can also be considered to understand the circulation pattern at a given point in time.

The kits are either validated by ICMR-National Institute of Virology, Pune, or CDSCO or FDA approved to be used.

“For all the Private labs and Private Medical Colleges performing RTPCR, it is mandatory to submit a copy of the NABL accreditation certificate and scope of accreditation for real-time PCR for RNA viruses. Moreover all the labs performing influenza testing should submit the line list of influenza testing reports to the concerned District Health Officer/ Medical officer of health, of the municipal corporation and covid reports on ICMR portal. District-level public health authorities should monitor testing and reports of these labs as per norms.,” said a senior health official.