Maharashtra: Trouble for former industry minister Subhash Desai, govt to probe conversion of 4,14,000 sq mt of industrial land to residential during his stint

The government has lost a major revenue as it could mop up only Rs 168 crore against the revenue of Rs 3,109 crore.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 06:42 PM IST
article-image
Former Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai | PTI
A day after AIMIM MP Mr Imtiaz Jaleel claimed a land conversion scam during the stint of Shiv Sena UBT leader Mr Subhash Desai as the industry minister in the MVA government, the BJP legislator Mr Atul Bhatkhalkar also claimed a scam of Rs 3,109 crore in connection with the alleged illegal conversion of 4,14,000 sq mt of industrial land into residential land when Mr Desai was the industry minister in MVA government. 

The government has lost a major revenue as it could mop up only Rs 168 crore against the revenue of Rs 3,109 crore. Mr Bhatkhalkar demanded the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe Mr Desai and one Mr Bhushan Subhash Desai (Mr Desai's son) in this regard. 

In his reply, industry minister Mr Uday Samant said as per the stipulated norms the industrial land needs to be converted into commercial and later into residential land. He announced the investigation by a high-level committee adding that the department will submit its report in the next session.

