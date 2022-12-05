Maharashtra: India's first four-tier transport corridor built at Nagpur

India's first four-tier transport corridor built at Nagpur | Twitter

Mumbai: India's first four-level public transportation system and an engineering marvel have been shaped at Nagpur. The first-of-its-kind four-level deck is at Nagpur's Kamptee Road.

An existing vehicular and pedestrian underpass forms the bottommost level. There are railway tracks, on top of the pedestrian underpass, which forms the second level. Thereafter, a national highway passes above the railway line making it the third level, while the metro line forms the fourth level, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Dec 11.

Highlights

The metro lines from Kasturchand Park to Automotive Square (Line-1) and Jhansi Rani Square to Prajapati Nagar (Line-2) will be dedicated to the people of Nagpur on Sunday.



One of the major highlights of this four-level transportation corridor is the 18.9m-wide steel girder launched across live railway tracks at a height of 28m from ground level. This will be part of Asia's longest double-decker viaduct spanning 3.14km on Wardha Road and the longest double-decker viaduct on any Metro Rail system, as per Guinness World Records.



The double-decker steel span was erected by Afcons Infrastructure in just two months. The launching of a gigantic 18.9m-wide girder was probably a first for the Indian Railways.



“The double-decker open web girder, created with 1,650 metric tonnes of structural steel with 8,000 structural elements, was placed over the busy Gaddigodam railway crossing last winter. All the activities were done in extremely tight railway block hours, given how busy this route is. The span stands at a height of 28m above the ground,” Afcons Infrastructure project manager Mr Arun Kumar said, adding that such a critical and complex task has never been attempted in India before.

Level 1

Vehicular, pedestrian underpass

Level 2

Railway line

Level 3

National highway

Level 4

Metro line