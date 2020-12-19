Maharashtra: Income Tax inspector held in Kolhapur for bribery

An Income Tax Inspector in Kolhapur was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a doctor to stall action in a case related to non-filing of returns, an official said on Friday.

The accused had received a complaint about property and assets of a homoeopathy doctor and he called the latter to his office and said he would be subjected to a fine of Rs 50 lakh for not filing returns for six years, the ACB official said.

"The accused first demanded Rs 20 lakh to stall action in this matter, then settled for Rs 14 lakh. He was arrested red-handed in a trap while waiting for his bribe instalment of Rs 10 lakh," he added.