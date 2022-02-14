Maharashtra: In next few days, three and half of BJP leaders will be in jail and they will be where Anil Deshmukh is lodged, says Sanjay Raut

Amid criticism from BJP and the inquiries by the central probe agencies against the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government leaders, the Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut led a blistering attack against the erstwhile ally BJP saying that the party will expose its leaders at the press conference to be held on Tuesday at Shiv Sena Bhavan. Raut, who is personally targeted after the arrest of his close associate Pravin Raut in connection with an alleged floor space index scam and demand for the arrest of his son-in-law in that regard, threatened to destroy BJP and arrest its '3.5 leaders'. He added that he will reveal the names of BJP leaders at the press conference.

He claimed that the BJP had insulted the Thackeray family and must remember that there was a Maharashtra government too which could act.

‘’We who have tolerated BJP will now destroy them. They have insulted Shiv Sena, the Thackeray family. They will get their reply at a press conference tomorrow at 4 pm where all Shiv Sena leaders including party MLAs, MPs and ministers will be present,’’ he said. ‘’The BJP is making repeated claims that our leaders will be in the company of Anil Deshmukh (who is currently in jail due to corruption charges). I want to tell the BJP that in the next few days, three and half of its leaders will be in jail. They will be where Deshmukh is lodged while Deshmukh will be out,’’ he added.

‘’The entire nation will get to hear what I say, what the party leaders say. I am not going to reveal today what is going to happen,’’ said Raut.

Raut’s outburst came in the wake of attack by BJP leaders Ashish Shelar, Chandrakant Patil against the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government on a number of issues.

Raut’s announcement to counter charges levelled by BJP at the press conference on Tuesday, came days after he wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu alleging that he was approached to help in toppling the MVA government. He claimed that some persons had warned him that his refusal to assist in this mission will lead to the imprisonment of more Ministers and leaders of the ruling coalition to force midterm Assembly elections in the state.

Moreover, Raut asserted that ED was trying to falsely implicate him in some cases after he turned down the offer to destabilise the Maharashtra government.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 05:56 PM IST