Home / Mumbai / Maharashtra: IMD warns of heat wave in several districts for 3-4 days

Maharashtra: IMD warns of heat wave in several districts for 3-4 days

However, for Mumbai, no heatwave warning has been issued for the next five days.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 03:39 PM IST

Representative Image | Pixabay

The IMD has warned of heat wave in several districts in Maharashtra for the next 3, 4 days.

Heat wave warnings have been issued in Madhya Maharashtra districts including Ahmednagar, Solapur, Jalgaon, and Marathwada districts including Hingoli, Parbhani, Aurangabad, and Jalna for the next 3 days.

A 27-year-old farmer has died of heat stroke in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, as parts of the state continue to witness heatwave conditions, officials said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Jalgaon district, located over 400 km from Mumbai, recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius, which was 2.5 degrees C higher than normal, as per a report of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 03:36 PM IST