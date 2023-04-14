 Maharashtra: IMD predicts thunderstorms and rain in Latur and Pune districts in next 3-4 hours
Maharashtra: IMD predicts thunderstorms and rain in Latur and Pune districts in next 3-4 hours

Possibility of thunderstorm accompanied with hail is very likely at isolated places over interior parts of Maharashtra, it added.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 09:53 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | File

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds are very likely to occur in the districts of Latur, and Pune during the next 3-4 hours. There's a possibility of hail in isolated places, the IMD said.

Due to moisture incursion from low level easterlies and presence of north south trough/ wind discontinuity over the region, enhanced rainfall activity is expected over parts of Maharashtra during 6th to 8th April 2023, the Indian meteorological department (IMD), Mumbai said in a press release.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds are very likely to occur over the region during the above period.

Impact of thunderstorm

The weather forecast has indicated the possibility of cloud to ground lightning at isolated places. This could result in the fall of weak trees or weak structures due to gusty winds, and localized and short term disruption of power. Additionally, unseasonal rainfall could cause damage to crops, and strong winds or hail may damage plantation, horticulture, and standing crops. While the damage to kutcha houses, walls, and huts is expected to be minor, it is important to take necessary precautions to ensure the safety of people and property.

Advisory for safety

To stay safe during thunderstorms, it is important to take certain precautions. One should avoid working in open areas and fields during thunderstorms as there is a possibility of cloud to ground lightning at isolated places. It is also advised to stay away from tall trees and structures as they can attract lightning strikes. Unplugging electrical and electronic appliances can prevent localized and short-term disruptions of power. If one is in water bodies, they should immediately get out of them to avoid the risk of lightning strikes. Additionally, it is recommended to keep away from all objects that conduct electricity to avoid the risk of electric shock during thunderstorms.

