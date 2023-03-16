Maharashtra: IMD informs of possible thunderstorms in Pune, Raigad among other districts in 'next 3-4 hours'

Pune: Thunderstorms, rain from March 15 | Salman Ansari/FPJ

The Indian Metereological Department on Thursday warned of thunderstorms in parts of Maharashtra in the next 3-4 hours.

"Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Raigad, Pune, Ahmednagar, Satara, Solapur, Nanded, Dhule during next 3-4 hours," IMD Mumbai informed.

The rains will offer some respite to the people of Maharashtra after several days of severe heat and humidity in the state. Some parts of the state witnessed rain on Wednesday as well.

The rainy weather is likely to continue till Saturday, the IMD stated. Parts of Mumbai also witnessed light rain on Thursday morning.

Last week, due to recent unseasonal rainfall in Maharashtra, farmers suffered crop losses. Nashik's Chandori, Saikheda, Odha, Mohadi village, etc, areas of the Niphad division of taluka received unseasonal rains along with strong winds. (With ANI inputs)