Maharashtra: IMA condemns police brutality on protesting doctors, asks Centre to expedite NEET PG counselling process

Mumbai: Maharashtra's Indian Medical Association on Tuesday condemned police beating and detention of students calling it 'highly objectionable'.

"Indian Medical Association, Maharashtra State stands firm with students & supports their agitation. We denounce any unwarranted action against the students who are demanding justice & their right to education", the IMA said in a statement.

NEET PG 2021 counselling has been deferred with unusual delay. This is a serious cause of concern & has already created huge uproar amongst the students & medical fraternity. Students who appeared for examination have been put on hold for the next step, counselling. This unending wait for counselling has created extensive mental stress amongst the students.

"Today, agitating students were apparently dragged, beaten by police & were detained in New Delhi. It is the worst treatment showered on the students fighting for their legitimate right & justice. This stands as a basic right of all students. Policy decisions cannot stand as a hurdle to the ongoing process of professional education", the statement read.

"Hurried implementation of policies hijacks the clarity & transparency in the process & students undoubtedly find themselves deprived of righteous education system", it added.

"Why students' education should be taken for ransom for sake of policy decisions? The beating & detention of students is highly objectionable. It displays inconsiderate attitude towards the students who are intellectual professionals. Indian Medical Association, Maharashtra State extends its complete support to the ongoing agitation by student doctors", IMA said.

"We, at Indian Medical Association appeal the Government of India to immediately stop outrage towards the students. We also reiterate our appeal to expedite the NEET PG Counselling", the statement added.

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has called for a complete withdrawal from all healthcare services across the country from 8 am on December 29 “in protest against brute force by Delhi Police against doctors.”

In a statement, the FAIMA said that resident doctors were protesting peacefully and alleged that female doctors were brutally thrashed and lathi charged by male police personnel during the demonstration.

Meanwhile, Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) has called for a complete shutdown of all healthcare institutions starting Monday after doctors were detained by the Delhi Police during the protest march.

Calling it a "black day" for the medical fraternity, many women doctors alleged that they were manhandled during their march in the day that culminated in an intense face-off with the police and a vigil well into the chilly December night.

The FORDA, which has been spearheading the protest for a month now, said 4,000 of its members ended a sit-in at the Sarojini Nagar police station around midnight on Monday to adhere to the coronavirus night curfew. They said they had been stopped from marching towards the Health Ministry's offices earlier in the day.



The AIIMS Resident Doctors' Association has come out in support of FORDA, saying it shall shut down all non-emergency services on Wednesday if no adequate response is received from the government within 24 hours.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 12:34 PM IST