Maharashtra: Illegal houses on encroached land in rural areas to be regularised

To ensure housing for all by 2022 Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government has decided to regularise houses that are built on encroached land in the rural areas. It will be done under various schemes. This decision is a huge relief for many in rural areas in Maharashtra. However, the houses that are built on the forest, common land and utility reserved plots will not be regularised.

Earlier, the draft to regularise illegal houses faced rejection by Bombay High Court calling it "arbitrary, faulty and illegal." Looking into the situation and aiming to provide housing for all, the draft was accepted. The cabinet, on Wednesday, approved the decision of setting up district level committees. These committees will submit its report regularising the encroachments in the rural areas. “The report has to be submitted in the next 15 days to government," DNA stated from the stated a Cabinet meeting note.

Many in rural areas are not able to get land to construct houses because of financial reason. To solve the issue, Maharashtra government has started various schemes. Moreover, the government has also decided to provide financial assistance to build houses for financially weaker section under Pandit Dindayal Scheme.

With the aim to provide houses for weaker section, the government has so far approved 45 projects that will provide the 1,11,687 houses. It has an aim to construct 19 lakh low-cost houses under the scheme by 2022. Forty-three more such projects are under scrutiny.