e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai / Maharashtra IAS reshuffle: Madan Nagargoje is new MD of Haffkine

Maharashtra IAS reshuffle: Madan Nagargoje is new MD of Haffkine

A.B.Dhulaj, IAS (MH:2009) Commissioner, Employment State Insurance Scheme has been posted as MD, MAIDC.

FPJ Political Bureau | Updated on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 10:23 PM IST

Maharashtra IAS reshuffle: Madan Nagargoje is new MD of Haffkine | File Photo
Maharashtra IAS reshuffle: Madan Nagargoje is new MD of Haffkine | File Photo
Advertisement

In a minor reshuffle, the Maharashtra Government on Thursday appointed Madan Nagargoje (IAS MP:2007), who is currently Joint Secretary, OBC Bahujan Welfare Department, as MD, Haffkine Bio-Pharma Corporation. A.B.Dhulaj, IAS (MH:2009) Commissioner, Employment State Insurance Scheme has been posted as MD, MAIDC.

AN Karanjkar, IAS (MH:2009) MD, MAIDC, has been posted as Commissioner, Employment State Insurance Scheme.

Buvenswari S, IAS (2015) DG, VANAMATI, Nagpur has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Dhule.

Vanmathi C, IAS (2015) Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Dhule has been appointed as Commissioner, State Common Entrance Exam Cell.

Ashish Yerekar, IAS (2018) Assistant Collector and PO, ITDP, Gadchiroli has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Ahmednagar.

ALSO READ

IPL 2022: Here's what Mumbai Indians' coach Mahela Jayawardene feels is the reason for team's... IPL 2022: Here's what Mumbai Indians' coach Mahela Jayawardene feels is the reason for team's...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 10:23 PM IST