Maharashtra IAS reshuffle: Madan Nagargoje is new MD of Haffkine

In a minor reshuffle, the Maharashtra Government on Thursday appointed Madan Nagargoje (IAS MP:2007), who is currently Joint Secretary, OBC Bahujan Welfare Department, as MD, Haffkine Bio-Pharma Corporation. A.B.Dhulaj, IAS (MH:2009) Commissioner, Employment State Insurance Scheme has been posted as MD, MAIDC.

AN Karanjkar, IAS (MH:2009) MD, MAIDC, has been posted as Commissioner, Employment State Insurance Scheme.

Buvenswari S, IAS (2015) DG, VANAMATI, Nagpur has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Dhule.

Vanmathi C, IAS (2015) Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Dhule has been appointed as Commissioner, State Common Entrance Exam Cell.

Ashish Yerekar, IAS (2018) Assistant Collector and PO, ITDP, Gadchiroli has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Ahmednagar.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 10:23 PM IST