Maharashtra Human Rights Panel Recommends ₹2 Lakh Compensation Over Minor’s Rights Violation

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission recommended compensation after criminal case details on a minor’s school leaving certificate affected his educational prospects | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai, October 12, 2026: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has recommended compensation of ₹2 lakh to a Solapur-based woman after finding that the Education Department failed to protect the rights and dignity of her minor son by allowing details of a criminal case against him to be recorded on his school leaving certificate.

In its order, the commission, presided over by member Sanjay Kumar, held that the non-responsive conduct of the Education Department was established.

It observed that the inclusion of details of the criminal case in the school leaving certificate had adversely affected the minor’s academic career and violated his human rights to life, liberty and dignity.

The commission directed the state government to pay the compensation within two months of receiving the order. If the payment is not made within the stipulated period, the state will be liable to pay interest at 8% on the compensation amount until its realisation.

Woman’s Allegations Against Police

The woman had approached the commission alleging harassment by police officials, refusal to incorporate the names of certain persons in her complaint, and discriminatory treatment during the handling of her grievances. She also alleged that police officials had failed to provide adequate security when she sought assistance.

The case dates back to May 4, 2023, when the complainant, a Solapur resident, approached the Mohol Police Station to file a complaint regarding a dacoity at her house. However, despite repeated requests and visits to the police station, her complaint was not registered.

According to the complainant, “The police refused to register my complaint because it involved former MLA Rajan Patil and his two sons. I was insisting that their names be included in the FIR.”

She further alleged that police officers visited the crime scene on May 3 and 4, 2023, and prepared a panchnama, but it was neither provided to her nor submitted to the court along with the case papers.

She also claimed that she had requested CCTV footage from the police station but was denied access on “technical grounds”. However, she stated that the footage from that period is still preserved at the police station.

Dispute Over School Leaving Certificate

The complainant also raised concerns about her son’s school leaving certificate, issued by Kailashvasi Shankarrao Bajirao Patil Middle and High School, Angar. She alleged that the principal had wrongfully included a remark against her son based on a letter from the PI of Mohol Police Station, dated August 10, 2023.

According to this letter, an offence under the Atrocities Act had been registered against the student. The complainant stated that this wrongful entry in the certificate prevented her son from securing admission to another school, effectively obstructing his education.

During the hearing, the complainant informed the Commission that she had approached the Child Rights Commission regarding the matter, but the case was still undecided.

She received a communication stating that the school headmaster should conduct a committee meeting with her regarding the issue.

The headmaster eventually removed the remark from the certificate and issued a fresh school leaving certificate six months later. However, this delay hindered her son’s admission process.

Police Allegations Not Established

However, the commission found that the allegations against the police concerning minimisation of the complaint, omission of influential persons’ names and denial of security by the then Deputy Superintendent of Police, Amol Bharti, could not be established for want of substantial evidence.

The commission noted that a theft complaint was subsequently registered at Mohol Police Station against unknown persons. The case was investigated, but the accused could not be traced. The police later submitted an ‘A’ summary report, which was accepted by the competent court.

Human Rights And Juvenile Justice

The commission’s principal concern, however, was the recording of the criminal case details in the school leaving certificate of the woman’s minor son. It noted that the information had been provided by a police sub-inspector of Mohol Police Station through a letter dated August 10, 2023, despite the legal safeguards under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Referring to the principles of fresh start, privacy and confidentiality under the Act, the commission emphasised that a child’s past records should not become a source of stigma or obstruct future opportunities. It also referred to Section 74 of the Act, which prohibits the disclosure of particulars that could lead to the identification of a child in conflict with the law, subject to the statutory exceptions.

The commission observed that the Education Department had failed to examine the matter in accordance with the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act. It also noted that the Principal Secretary, Secondary Education, Maharashtra, had been asked to submit a report under Section 16 of the Right to Education Act, but no response had been received.

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Invoking its powers under Section 18(a)(i) of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the commission recommended the compensation and directed its secretary to communicate the recommendation to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), the Principal Secretary of the Education Department and the Director General of Police for compliance within the stipulated period.

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