Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Issues Notices Over Closure of OT at St George Hospital |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has taken action following a front-page report in the Free Press Journal on Friday, which highlighted the closure of the main operation theatre (OT) at the government-run St George Hospital for the past two years. Notices have been issued to the hospital administration and the Department of Medical Education in response to the inconvenience caused to a significant number of patients.

Asked to provide explanation for closed OT

The notices require the concerned officials to provide an explanation for the closed operation theatre. The commission has scheduled the first hearing for August 8 and has instructed the officials to be present with their explanations. Under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the notices have been sent, summoning the Principal Secretary of the Public Health Department, the Director of the Directorate of Health and Services, and the Superintendent of St. George Hospital to attend the hearing in August.

An official stated, "After reading about the plight of St George Hospital in the FPJ, it was clear that their human rights are being violated. Hence, notices have been sent seeking replies. Summons have also been issued to the respective authorities, ordering them to attend the hearing."

5 questions

The commission has raised five pertinent questions, including the duration of the OT's closure, the reasons behind the closure, the total number of OTs in the hospital, the number of functioning OTs, the appointment of experienced doctors, and the number of vacant positions. In response, a senior official from the Medical Education Department reassured that efforts would be made to enhance healthcare facilities and ensure better treatment for patients to prevent such situations from recurring in the future.

Expressing concern, the official added, "The hospital authorities often take action only when news reports are published or notices are sent. Complaints from patients are not given due attention. However, it is crucial for senior officials to step in and improve the situation."

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission's intervention aims to address the closure of the operation theatre at St George Hospital, emphasizing the importance of upholding the rights and well-being of patients in healthcare institutions.