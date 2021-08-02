Maharashtra HSC result 2021: Class 12 scores will not be released today; click here to know more

As the Supreme Court of India had ordered all states across India to declare the Class 12 results latest by July 31, Maharashtra Class 12 students or are eagerly waiting for their results to be announced.

For the last three days, students have been checking the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) for information regarding the results, but there has been no update.

Although the official announcement of the date and time of the result is still awaited, Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad on July 2 had said that the results of Class 12 HSC board students will be declared by July 31.

However, as per the report by Times Now News that the Maharashtra HSC result 2021 will not be released today. The report says that the officials said that the board could not complete the result computation work by July 31 due to the flood situations in many parts of the state.

Meanwhile, speaking to FPJ a senior official of MSBSHSE, Mumbai division, said, “We will inform students a day in advance about the declaration of HSC results. Students need not worry as we will share the link for declaration of results.”

Recently, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced their Class XII results.

The Class 12 HSC board examinations were cancelled due to the Covid-19 second wave in Maharashtra.

As per the GR released by the state school education department, the assessment policy says, "For the theory portion of Class 12 exams, 40 percent weightage will be based on marks scored in unit test or first semester exams or practice exams of Class 12, 30 percent weightage will be given to marks scored in Class 11 and 30 percent will be based on the average of the best three performing theory papers of Class 10".

This assessment policy was decided after several rounds of consultations with various stakeholders. Gaikwad had said, "Given the pandemic situation, state board is permitted to pass all students. The policy is based on the evaluation method similar to the one devised by central education boards to maintain uniformity in Class 12 results".

She had also informed that the Junior colleges and higher secondary schools have been directed by the state school education department to form a result committee headed by the college principal and comprising of six teachers.

For students who are not satisfied with the final results of Class 12, there will be two opportunities available under the upgrade scheme in the adjoining examinations conducted by the state board when the Covid-19 situation gets back to normal, Gaikwad had said.