Maharashtra HSC exams 2020 results likely to be delayed, will not be declared by June 10: Reports

The result of Maharashtra HSC Exams 2020 is likely to be delayed and will not be declared on June 10.

According to a report by Zee News, the announcement of result has been delayed because the evaluation work of the exam papers is still incomplete. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is yet to announce official dates for release of SSC and HSC results.

Earlier PTI had reported saying that Maharashtra is expected to announce the class 10 (SSC) and class 12 (HSC) examination results by June 10.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak in the state, Maharashtra government had earlier decided to cancel the pending SSC or class 10 examinations. Varsha Gaikwad, School Education Minister in the state had said then the pending Georgraphy and Work Experience papers had been cancelled and the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education was been instructed to give marks based on the respective rules for these subjects.